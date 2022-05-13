Busch Gardens offering discounted ‘Howl-O-Scream’ tickets for Friday the 13th

What better way to celebrate Friday the 13th, than with a sale?
Busch Gardens is offering “sinister savings” for its annual special event, Howl-O-Scream in honor of the spooky day.
Through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 13 customers can purchase two Howl-O-Scream tickets for $66.66. that can be used at the following parks:
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Seaworld Orlando
- Seaworld San Antonio
- Seaworld San Diego
“Howl-O-Scream will resurrect this fall with more screams, suspense, and surprises,” Busch Gardens said in a news release.
