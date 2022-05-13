73º

Busch Gardens offering discounted ‘Howl-O-Scream’ tickets for Friday the 13th

The offer will be available through 11:59 p.m. Friday

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Howl-O-Scream Orlando (SeaWorld)

What better way to celebrate Friday the 13th, than with a sale?

Busch Gardens is offering “sinister savings” for its annual special event, Howl-O-Scream in honor of the spooky day.

Through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 13 customers can purchase two Howl-O-Scream tickets for $66.66. that can be used at the following parks:

  • Busch Gardens Williamsburg
  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
  • Seaworld Orlando
  • Seaworld San Antonio
  • Seaworld San Diego

“Howl-O-Scream will resurrect this fall with more screams, suspense, and surprises,” Busch Gardens said in a news release.

You can purchase tickets here.

