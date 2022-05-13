Police, locals react to downtown Roanoke crash that seriously injured pedestrian

Dangers in downtown Roanoke after a pedestrian was hit by a car earlier this week.

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, downtown Roanoke was filled with the usual sounds of the city. Cars and pedestrians out and about.

But just one day earlier, a man was hit by a car at the intersection of Campbell Avenue SW and 1st Street SW around 6 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries

It’s a scary reminder for Cordney Wade, whose cousin was hit by two cars and killed on Orange Avenue NW back in 2017.

“It definitely makes me think twice before walking or crossing the street,” said Wade.

Jennifer Hall said she avoids downtown Roanoke at night.

“These cars are going way too fast through here,” said Hall. “I notice a lot of people don’t pay attention walking and driving. It’s kind of a dangerous street.”

Roanoke Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating. The crash is still under investigation.

“When you put a lot of people and a lot of cars together, bad things happen,” said Roanoke Police Lt. Jennings Tardy.

When it comes to safety, everyone shares responsibility on the roads.

“Keep an eye out for pedestrians and other vehicles and things like that,” said Wade. “Raising awareness and being more careful.”