One seriously injured after pedestrian crash in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash downtown Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash between a car and a male pedestrian happened at the intersection of Campbell Avenue SW and 1st Street SW in downtown Roanoke.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital.

The crash shut down the intersection earlier Tuesday evening but the scene is now cleared.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.