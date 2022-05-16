75º

LIVE

Local News

Bedford fire chief appointed to statewide leadership role

Creasy spent the last 15 years as head of Bedford’s fire department and served 21 years in Roanoke

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Bedford, Bedford Fire Department, Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Bedford’s fire chief to a statewide leadership role.

BEDFORD, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has appointed Bedford’s fire chief to a statewide leadership role.

Brad Creasy will become Executive Director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.

He spent the last 15 years as head of Bedford’s fire department and served the past 21 years in the City of Roanoke.

Bedford Town Manager Bart Warner says Creasy is a great pick.

“It’s a little bittersweet for me because we certainly enjoy having Brad around, and his expertise has been a great benefit to our community. But brilliant people, they’re easy to spot, and I have to give kudos to folks in the Governor’s office I guess,” said Warner.

Creasy was one of two recipients awarded the Governor’s 2021 Virginia Fire Chief of the Year.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

facebook