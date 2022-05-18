Family-owned Market at Main restaurant announces expansion in Lynchburg

While many restaurants have been forced to close during the pandemic, one Lynchburg restaurant is expanding

LYNCHBURG, Va. – While many restaurants have been forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages and inflation, one Lynchburg business is expanding.

The popular Market at Main restaurant recently announced the opening of another location.

Customers say they’re thrilled for the local, family-owned business.

“It makes it even more incentive for me to support them,” said customer Doug Bradley.

“Oh my goodness, I’m so excited about that!” said customer Kelli Stinchcomb.

In addition to the three locations in downtown Lynchburg, Boonsboro and on the campus of Central Virginia Community College, owner Rodney Taylor is opening his fourth restaurant at the Wards Corner Shopping Center on Wards Road.

“It really was an opportunity that we couldn’t turn down,” said Taylor.

He says the plan is to open by late June. The site will be smaller than the Main Street location but larger than the Boonsboro restaurant. There will be about 50 seats inside, including countertop spaces, and 16 outdoor patio seats.

Taylor says he’s managed to pull it off by pushing through two years of COVID-19 and construction on Main Street.

“We’re back pretty much to 100 percent preconstruction, pre-COVID,” said Taylor.

But he says he’s still being impacted by higher food costs because of inflation.

“It’s something that you have to adjust your prices, and you have to stay on top of that,” said Taylor.

He says he appreciates the continued support from the community.