Help the owner of Buddy’s BBQ in Rocky Mount win a national competition

Buddy from Buddy's BBQ in Franklin County will be on a national food competition!

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A local cook and restaurant owner needs your help win a big competition, and all you have to do is click here to vote.

If you’ve driven through Franklin County, it’s like you’ve eaten at Buddy’s BBQ.

Allen “Buddy” Hancock is the owner. He was chosen to compete in this year’s Char Champion competition.

The competition is hosted by Chef Terry Williams who has appeared on Food Network’s BBQ Brawl and was a winner of the network series, Cutthroat Kitchen.

If you win you get a customized smoker trailer from Yoder Smokers, a VIP experience at the World Series of Barbecue, a feature on the cover of Barbecue News magazine, and $5,000!

“To be able to go to the barbecue championship. That would be the ultimate dream. Having the time or being able to make the time is a little tough, but knowing I can go and it’s paid for would be a great opportunity. Plus, I’ll be a guest judge. So, I’ll get to try all of the different BBQ,” said Hancock.

Ad

The first round of cuts is May 19. The competition runs through the end of June.

Click here to vote for Buddy!