LYNCHBURG, Va. – Artists in Lynchburg are showing their solidarity with those impacted by the war in Ukraine through a special exhibit.

The Riverviews Artspace is hosting an event where they’ll display hundreds of sunflowers, from photos to crafts to baked sunflower cookies.

The event runs from July 1 through Aug. 18.

Organizers say more than 100 artists have signed up so far. The deadline to sign up is June 17.

All donations will go to organizations proving aid in Ukraine.