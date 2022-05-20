Father charged with second degree-murder in connection to baby’s death in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A father was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and child neglect in the death of his 2-month-old baby, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Bedford deputies were called to a home on Saunders Road in the Vinton area of Bedford County for the report of an unresponsive infant.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they tried to resuscitate the child but were unsuccessful. Once Bedford County Fire/EMS arrived, the baby was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

After an investigation by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Bedford County Child Protective Service, the baby’s father 20-year-old Jordan Cody Scheffler, of Vinton was arrested.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony child neglect, authorities say.

Investigators report Scheffler is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail - Amherst without bond.

The sheriff’s office has extended its thoughts, prayers and condolences to the baby’s family during this difficult time.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.