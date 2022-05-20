James River Association offers safety tips ahead of record-heat weekend

The James River Association has some safety tips for you this summer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – With rising temperatures this weekend, you may try to beat the heat near the river; and experts with the James River Association have some safety tips to keep in mind.

Rob Campbell, the Upper James senior river manager, says the water levels are lower than usual this time of year, so it’s great for swimming, but make sure you have closed-toe shoes.

If you plan on fishing, you must have a license.

And Campbell says you should pack appropriately if you’re getting on the water.

“You want to make sure you have all the gear that you need, all your proper safety equipment. It’s state law that everybody has a lifejacket in the boat. Certainly, you need paddles and stuff to make sure your craft can move across the river. But when it comes to packing, you want to make sure that you’re bringing plenty of water and plenty of sunscreen,” said Campbell.

Campbell also suggests you have cool, fresh water for any dogs you may be bringing out with you, and you should have a lifejacket for your four-legged friend as well.