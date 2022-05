Nelson County leaders look to develop land off US-29

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Nelson County leaders want to develop more than 300 acres off U.S. 29.

The Board of Supervisors are planning to purchase the property from its current owner, Wells Fargo Bank.

The land is located near the county’s high and middle schools, and it could potentially be used for a new school, recreation center, or business park.

The county will pay $2.5 million for the property.