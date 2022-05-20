Report says nearly 40,000 received help from Goodwill

Report shows that more than 38,000 people got assistance with job readiness

ROANOKE, Va. – Leaders at the nonprofit Goodwill say they are seeing a major need for resources to help people in the Commonwealth.

Leaders recently finished its impact report for 2021.

They say more than 38,000 people got assistance for job readiness, like mock interviews and resume building, through several programs like ‘Good Start.’

Through multiple programs, leaders say 670 people found jobs last year.

“It is phenomenal and it speaks to the dedication of the team members here at goodwill in the valleys, every person in this building is driven by that desire to serve,” Michelle Darby with Goodwill said.

Part of the impact report includes people donating about $442,000 and generating $2,200,000 in sales tax revenue.