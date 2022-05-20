Surprise for social workers during National Foster Care Awareness Month

ROANOKE, Va. – There are about 4,900 kids in foster care across Virginia right now and more than 400,000 across the country.

It’s National Foster Care Awareness Month, a time to recognize families and professionals who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes.

WSLS 10 wanted to say thank you to some of the local social workers who often go unnoticed.

We surprised Roanoke City and Roanoke County child welfare workers with Dunkin gift cards! A big thank you for all you do.

