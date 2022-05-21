Family remembers Roanoke native with basketball court dedication

Many people are remembering the life of Ricky Wright, a prominent community figure fondly remembered for playing great basketball from Lincoln Terrace.

ROANOKE, Va. – Many people are remembering the life of Ricky Wright, a prominent community figure fondly remembered for playing great basketball from Lincoln Terrace.

Friday afternoon, city leaders along with family members dedicated basketball courts to honor Wright.

The idea is to help keep kids occupied on the courts versus them getting into trouble as part of the ‘Star City Safe Initiative.’

Many people who attended this afternoon’s dedication spoke highly of Wright who says he was a great player but also a fun personality to be around.

They’re pleased a court is named in honor of Wright.

“Man it’s an awesome feeling, went to city council they approved it, give back to the community, this is right across the street from where he was raised his family is going to be, it’s like a homecoming so to speak,” said Darnell Wood, Wright’s childhood friend.

Wright played ball at Patrick Henry High School.

He also played in college at Winston Salem State University.

Ad

Wright passed away due to health issues in July of last year.