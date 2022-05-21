Rep. Bob Good, Dan Moy to face-off in 5th Congressional District GOP convention

We spoke with the candidates ahead of tomorrow's GOP convention

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Republicans are gearing up for Saturday’s GOP convention, where they’ll choose their nominee for the Fifth Congressional District.

The incumbent, Congressman Bob Good, is vying for his second term. He defeated his Democratic opponent, Dr. Cameron Webb, for the seat in 2020.

Good’s Republican opponent is Dan Moy, a U.S. veteran who lives in Charlottesville.

We asked the candidates why they should be the nominee.

“I did what I said I would do. I ran as a true conservative, I voted as a true conservative. My record is very clear. I stood up and voted for things that I said that I would,” Rep. Good told 10 News Friday.

“I have served in the Air Force for 27 years; so national security, national defenses are a strong priority for me, as well as renewing our local economy. And I think, on both key issues, my opponent has been missing in action,” said Moy.

We also asked the candidates their thoughts on the record-high inflation.

“As a Congressman, you have pay special attention to what’s happening in your own district. People in the fifth district are hurting. The inflation is on top of the fact that, for the longest time here in Southside Virginia, we lost manufacturing of all kinds,” said Moy.

“What we have to do with the whole economy, as well as inflation, is to return to the economic policies that were working under the previous administration. [I] could not be more clear. You had nonexistent inflation, you had record-low unemployment,” said Good.

Saturday’s convention will be held in Farmville. The winner faces Democratic candidate Joshua Throneburg in November’s election.