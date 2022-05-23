62º

Clifton Forge woman pleads guilty to fatally injecting man with methamphetamine

Deborah Anne Coleman was given an 18-year active sentence in the penitentiary

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Deborah Anne Coleman (Alleghany County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office)

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – On Monday, a Clifton Forge woman admitted to murdering man in the Alleghany County Circuit Court.

Deborah Anne Coleman, 42, was sentenced to 30 years in the penitentiary with 12 years suspended, giving her an active sentence of 18 years in connection to the felony murder of Shannon Anthony Clark.

In court, Coleman said she believed Clark was in medical distress. Instead of calling for emergency services, she admitted that she injected Clark with two large shots of “ice,” which the court defined as a street term for methamphetamine, that Coleman concocted herself.

Clark’s cause of death was ruled s acute methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity.

The sentence was given after Clark’s family testified on how the homicide affected them.

Correction:

We initially referred to the victim, Shannon Anthony Clark, as a woman but have corrected the article to reflect that Clark is a man.

