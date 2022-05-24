Health department warns of possible hepatitis A exposure at Tuco’s in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The health department is warning of a possible hepatitis A exposure at Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje in Roanoke.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts received a report of an employee at the restaurant who has been infected with hepatitis A, according to an announcement made Tuesday.

Officials said they determined that there is no significant risk of exposure to the public because the employee did not directly handle food.

The health department is offering a hepatitis A vaccine to anyone who ate at Tuco’s between May 3 and May 15. Vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the second floor at 1502 Williamson Road at the following times:

Thursday, May 26, 3-6 p.m.

Friday, May 27, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Friday, May 27, 1-4 p.m.

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms may develop 15 to 50 days following exposure. People are at increased risk if they have been in close and continuous contact with an infected person, particularly in a household or day care setting.

You can find more information here.