Lynchburg police officer charged with assault, trespassing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg police officer was charged with assault and battery as well as trespassing after an incident last week, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to a call for an assault in the Boonsboro area on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that an off-duty police officer, Brian Smith, was involved in the incident.

A person involved in the incident obtained a protective order against Smith on Thursday, and he also obtained a protective order and warrant for assault and battery against the same person as well as a second person involved in the incident, according to police.

The Lynchburg Police Department requested Virginia State Police to conduct a criminal investigation into the incident, and LPD is conducting an internal investigation. Police said Smith was placed on administrative leave on Friday, May 20, and will remain in that status pending investigation.

On Tuesday, Smith was charged by Virginia State Police with one count of trespassing and one count of assault and battery.

Police said Smith served with LPD for 19 years and holds the rank of lieutenant in the administrative division.