Ollie’s raises more than $15,000 for Feeding Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet raised over $580,000 for Feeding America through an in-store fundraising campaign, and some of those funds are going toward our area.

$15,000 was raised by stores across Southwest Virginia and will benefit our area’s branch of Feeding America (Feeding Southwest Virginia).

The campaign, which ran from April 10 to May 7, took place across 438 stores and 29 states.

All of the money raised will be donated to 114-member food banks.

“More than 38 million people, including 12 million children, experience hunger in the U.S.,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America said. “Communities across the country are feeling the impact of rising food prices and many neighbors are turning to their local food banks for assistance. Feeding America is grateful to provide even more meals to neighbors in need thanks to our partnership with Ollie’s.”