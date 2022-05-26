Motor Mile Speedway offering free tickets to children 12 and under following Texas mass shooting

Motor Mile Speedway will offer free tickets to children 12 and under for their first go-kart ride on Saturday night.

FAIRLAWN, Va. – Motor Mile Speedway is looking to do something positive for the community following a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left at least 21 people dead.

On Tuesday, 19 children and at least two teachers were shot and killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School.

Motor Mile Speedway says in an effort to spread some positivity during such trying times, it will offer free tickets to children 12 and under for their first go-kart ride on Saturday night.

In addition, adults will be able to get tickets half off as well.

“We don’t think this is changing the world, but maybe if we all try to find a small way to help we can help bring change,” the speedway said in a Facebook post.