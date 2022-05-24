14 students, 1 teacher and shooter dead after shooting at Texas elementary school

Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas – A gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, killing 14 students and one teacher, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The gunman, who authorities identified as 18-year-old Salvador Romas, was also killed and police. Officials said Ramos was reportedly a student at Uvalde High School or was a former student.

In the news conference, Ramos shot his grandmother before he went on the shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School, according to Abbott. R

It is believed that the gunman was a former student of the elementary school, according to KSAT. Our sister station also reports that today would have been the school’s last day before summer break.

Abbott said that two law enforcement officers were shot but are expected to be okay.

In the news conference, Abbott spoke on the incident, saying:

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde... Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”

University Health officials said a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman were being treated at University Hospital and were in critical condition.

While there is still a large law enforcement presence at the school, authorities said the rest of the district is secure.

The San Antonio Police Department has sent resources to the school and is standing by to assist as further needed, according to authorities.

Information on the shooter is limited at this time. It’s unclear how old the shooter is and their relation to the school.

