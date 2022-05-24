WATCH LIVE: Update on deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

15 are dead after a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school. We have the latest.

UVALDE, Texas – A gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, killing 14 students and one teacher, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. Officials are expected to give an update at 6 p.m. EST.

The gunman, who authorities identified as 18-year-old Salvador Romas, was also killed. Officials said Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School. Ramos was apprehended around 1 p.m. at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where the shooting happened.

Abbott said that two law enforcement officers were shot but are expected to be okay.

According to a Facebook post from Uvalde Memorial Hospital, two students were brought in dead on arrival. They also said several students are being treated in the emergency room.

University Health confirmed on Twitter that University Hospital received a child and an adult from the school.

“They are currently being evaluated so we don’t have a condition to release at this time,” the tweet said.

Ad

While there is still a large law enforcement presence at the school, authorities said the rest of the district is secure.

The San Antonio Police Department has sent resources to the school and is standing by to assist as further needed, according to authorities.

Information on the shooter is limited at this time. It’s unclear how old the shooter is and their relation to the school.

Read more of this developing story from our sister station in San Antonio, Texas, KSAT.