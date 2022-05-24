PHOTOS: Latest images from the scene, aftermath of Texas elementary school shooting

(Dario Lopez-Mills, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Tx. – Authorities are releasing information on the teenage shooter who they say is behind the shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The gunman has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Romas shot and killed his grandmother before he went on the shooting rampage around 11:30 a.m. at Robb Elementary School, where second through fourth graders attend. Romas entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Below are photos from the scene:

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with their children following a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. Once again, multiple people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school, this time in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

BREAKING: 14 students, 1 teacher dead in Texas shooting, governor says

Law enforcement personnel, including the FBI, arrive at Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

At least 14 students, 1 teacher killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, shooter also dead, governor says

Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Law enforcement personnel gather gear outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022. (Reuters/Marco Bello)

