What we know about the suspected Texas elementary school shooter

18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos was killed after he reportedly shot his grandmother, 14 students, and 1 teacher to death at Robb Elementary in Uvalde Tuesday.

UVALDE, Tx. – Authorities are releasing information on the teenage shooter who they say is behind the shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The gunman has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Romas shot and killed his grandmother before he went on the shooting rampage around 11:30 a.m. at Robb Elementary School, where second through fourth graders attend. Romas entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated.

Here’s what we know about Romas so far, according to our sister station KPRC:

Authorities believe Ramos acted as a lone wolf shooter in the incident

It’s being reported that Ramos shot his grandmother before murdering 14 elementary and one teacher at obb Elementary School in Uvalde

It is believed he was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle

Ramos was said to have been shot and killed by authorities moments after the shooting, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott

It is unclear what motive Ramos had in this shooting

It’s reported that Ramos was a high school student who attended Robb Elementary School

