Tips to help cope with grief, anxiety after Texas school shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – The Texas tragedy brought sorrow to many people across the country.

For some, it’s impacting their mental health.

From having to explain what happened to little ones, to trying to process it yourself, it can be tough.

Gloria Manns, the owner of Manns Counseling Services in Roanoke, suggests talking to your support system.

“Understand whatever you’re feeling is real. It’s not, ‘Oh, that’s in Texas,’ that could be here. And you feel for those parents, so people have allowed to talk about their fears and anxieties it would help a great deal,” said Manns.

She also suggests taking naps, exercising or just carving out some time for self-care.