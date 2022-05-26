Virginia ranks 14th in the U.S. when it comes to gun safety

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas has re-ignited the battle over gun control, so we are working for you to find out how Virginia ranks compared to other states when it comes to gun safety.

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas has re-ignited the battle over gun control, so we are working for you to find out how Virginia ranks compared to other states when it comes to gun safety.

Back in 2020 Virginia passed a series of gun control laws under former Governor Ralph Northam.

And according to Everytown.org, Virginia ranks 14th among the states.

California, Hawaii and New York had the highest scores for Gun Law Strength.

Virginia at 14th was rated as “making progress.”

The site credited Virginia for the Democrat-controlled legislature and Northam passing a suite of laws in 2020, which includes background checks.

And in 2021, extending the time to complete a background check before a firearm can be transferred, and allowing localities to pass their own gun safety laws.

The site also credits the Commonwealth for laws:

Requiring a conceal carry permit

Allowing law enforcement to prevent someone in crisis from accessing guns

Not having a stand your ground law

Preventing people with assault or other violent convictions from getting a concealed carry permit

Prohibiting gun ownership by people convicted of a hate crime

Blocking the public carry of guns on state capitol grounds

Everytown also looks at laws states do not have. In Virginia that includes:

Ad

No ban on assault weapons has now passed by seven states

Childproof features on handguns

Regulation of Ghost guns or those without serial numbers. Now passed by 11 states

Guns in bars; 10 states prohibit that but Virginia does not

Three states now block the open carrying of firearms but Virginia does not

The site also notes that Virginia does not have a law prohibiting high-capacity magazines — or guns that hold a lot of bullets.