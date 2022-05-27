66º

LIVE

Weather

Tornado warning issued for parts of Franklin, Henry counties

Warning set to expire at 6:30 a.m.

Tags: Weather
A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Franklin and Henry counties. (Your Local Weather Authority)

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Franklin and Henry counties.

At about 5:46 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bassett, moving northeast at 35 mph.

The areas affected include:

  • Bassett
  • Sydnorsville
  • Snow Creek
  • Stanleytown
  • Oak Level
  • Sontag
  • Figsboro

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.

Know the difference between and watch and a warning

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.