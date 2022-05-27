Tornado warning issued for parts of Franklin, Henry counties

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Franklin and Henry counties.
At about 5:46 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bassett, moving northeast at 35 mph.
The areas affected include:
- Bassett
- Sydnorsville
- Snow Creek
- Stanleytown
- Oak Level
- Sontag
- Figsboro
If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.