16-year-old boy arrested, charged in connection to social media threat toward school in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a social media threat against a school in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say the Virginia Fusion Center was alerted about the post this weekend, prompting the Danville Police Department to immediately start investigating.

We’re told that the social media post contained a non-location-specific threat to shoot at a school that originated from the Danville area.

The department worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Danville Public Schools and within hours, investigators were able to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old boy and also determine his address.

The boy was taken into custody at his home in Danville and has been charged with a felony offense of making a threat of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

After searching the boy’s home, no firearms were found, according to authorities.

He is currently being held on a detention order at W.W. Moore, Jr. Juvenile Detention Home.

Authorities say that while it appeared many people who knew the juvenile observed and responded to his post, they aren’t aware of anyone who reported the incident to law enforcement.

The Danville Police Department is urging the community to immediately notify law enforcement of threats or perceived threats to shoot, bomb, or in any way harm others they may become aware of.

The Danville Police Department also provides (CRASE) Citizen Response to Active Shooter Event training for the members of the community who are interested in learning best practices if responding or present during an active shooter event. This training has been provided to numerous groups and can be set up should any groups be interested in hosting a training event by contacting Lt. P.R. Deel at DEELPR@DANVILLEVA.GOV

Tips and information can be sent by contacting the Danville Police Department through any available platforms to include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.