9-year-old in critical condition after car rolls into Lynchburg front yard, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car rolled into a front yard in Lynchburg on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers said they responded to the 1100 block of Toledo Avenue for a report of an accident around 9 p.m. The boy became trapped under a 2020 Hyundai Accent when it rolled down a hill and into the front yard of a home, authorities said.

First responders immediately began CPR and the child was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital before being flown to Roanoke for treatment, according to police. As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, authorities said the boy is still in critical condition.

Anyone who may have video of the incident is asked to contact police at 434-455-6041. Anyone with further information is asked to call Officer Bauserman with the Traffic & Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.

This is an ongoing investigation.