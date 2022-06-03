Bridgewater Marina raises money for ‘Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia’

Bridgewater Marina in Franklin County has raised 100,000 dollars to Make a Wish Greater Virginia.

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Bridgewater Marina in Franklin County is helping children’s wishes become a reality.

The marina has raised $100,000 to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.

The marina started “Feed the Fish for Make-A-Wish” in 2017.

The goal was to turn a decades-long Smith Mountain Lake tradition – kids feeding popcorn to the massive carp that gather around the docks at Bridgewater Plaza – into a way to contribute to a charity that serves children.

“The wishes that we are granting are a real turning point in treatment, they are providing hope when it’s needed most something really positive for the whole family to focus on while they’re going through painful medical treatments,” said Paige Bullen, director of development with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.

The average “wish” costs $10,000, which equates to approximately 10 wishes for children in Virginia