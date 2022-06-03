Witnesses say road rage sparked fatal shooting on Roanoke’s Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. – There was heavy police presence Friday morning after a man was shot and killed on Williamson Road.

“Unfortunately what I saw was someone who got shot in the face, road rage, and it was sad,” said Damon Davis, who works in the area.

Davis said he saw the aftermath of the incident. But those who were there when it happened told him what they saw.

“What they said was, they were riding, one dude cut the other dude off. They had a few words, pulled over into the laundry mat, got into a minor altercation and the other I guess, win or lose, shot him in the face three times,” said Davis.

Other witnesses also told 10 News it was a road rage incident, and that there was a woman who was in the car with the man who was killed. Davis said she was still on the scene when police arrived.

“I think when the police came, the wife was trying to revive him at the same time. To my understanding, the person, the deceased, supposedly got shot three times in the face. So it was a sad day for everyone,” he added.

Roanoke police said they responded to the call of a person with a gunshot wound around 11:30 a.m. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Davis s said he is disappointed another shooting happened in the Star City.

“It happened so quick. It shows you how quick someone else can lose their life. It’s just how stuff can escalate, that quick,” said Davis.

Police said they did take the suspect in for questioning, but no charges are filed at this time.