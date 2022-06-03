74º

LIVE

Local News

Increased police presence on Williamson Road in Roanoke

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Crime
There is a large police presence on Williamson Road in Roanoke near the Williamson Road Library. (10 News)

ROANOKE, Va. – There is a large police presence on Williamson Road in Roanoke near the Williamson Road Library.

10 News has a crew at the scene working for you to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email