Salem Police arrest, charge teen in connection to concerning social media photos

SALEM, Va. – A juvenile is facing charges after posting “concerning photos” on social media last week, according to the Salem Police Department.

The department was alerted about the post on Friday evening. Authorities say school resource officers began investigating immediately and took the suspect into custody “with appropriate charges” that same night.

At this time, officers do not believe there is a credible threat to the safety and security of the City of Salem Schools or any individuals.

“The Salem Police Department and our School Resource Officers take these reports very seriously and will always investigate them fully,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The department went on to add, “The Police Department again reminds parents to monitor all of your child’s social media activities and accounts. Thank you to all of the concerned parents who reported the disturbing content to the authorities.”