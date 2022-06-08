45-year-old man arrested in Campbell County shooting on US-460

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

A 45-year-old man is facing charges after a shooting at the intersection of US-460 and Rt. 24 in Campbell County on Wednesday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that Maurice Megginson, 45, of Appomattox got out of his vehicle while stopped at a traffic light and started assaulting another driver.

During the assault, authorities said that the two fought over a gun and the gun discharged, hurting both Megginson and the victim. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities discovered that a passenger in the victim’s car had a protective order against Megginson.

Megginson was charged with assault and batter and violation of a protective order.

This case remains under investigation. Megginson was given a $4,000 secure bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator S.T Herndon of The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9514 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two drivers are in the hospital after police said they were involved in a shooting in Campbell County on Wednesday.

The shooting took place at the intersection of US-460 and Rt. 24 right before the county line crossing into Appomattox County, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public and that this was an isolated incident.

Possible charges are pending, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.