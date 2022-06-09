Man dead after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Thursday at about 12 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man in a parking lot in the area who had been shot. Authorities say he was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel.

We’re told the victim’s identity will be released once his family is notified.

Details surrounding the circumstances of what led to the shooting are limited at this time.

The police department says no suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text the police department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.