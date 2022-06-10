75º

10 News political analyst says implications of Jan. 6 hearing are ‘unpredictable’

He says the committee is mostly one-sided, which could hurt their credibility

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBRUG, Va. – There have already been some shocking revelations, including video and witness testimony, during the January 6 Capitol hearings which began Thursday night.

10 News political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch believes the implications are unpredictable. He says the committee is mostly one-sided, which could hurt its credibility.

He believes this could be a distraction from other issues, including crime rates and record-high inflation; while also having an impact on the 2024 presidential election.

“This is so obviously an attempt to distract from other pressing issues, that I don’t think it’s going to be very effective; and it is going to severely undercut the popularity of [former President] Donald Trump, even among some of his erstwhile supporters,” said Lynch.

The committee says more will come to light when they continue the hearings Monday morning.

