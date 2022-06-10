FloydFest announces move to better location

Floyd County, Va. – After many requests, leaders with FloydFest plan to move to a better location for next year’s festival in 2023. The reason is to better accommodate people with parking and camping.

In a statement, “our main endgame has always been to create an extraordinary festival experience for our patrons. Year after year, the top request via patron surveys is for everyone to be able to park and camp on one site, no longer having to rely on shuttles from offsite lots,” Sam Calhoun, the Chief Operating Officer said. “This new piece of land allows us to do just that but also so much more. We have been working very hard to make this dream a reality, so it felt incredible even emotional to be able to share this good news today. This land allows us to chart a path forward for the next two decades and beyond. We can’t wait to welcome our FloydFest family of patrons to their new home for FloydFest 2023.”

Here’s a link to the announcement https://youtu.be/OAPymCzU5lQ