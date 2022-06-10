K92′s Zack Jackson stepping away from Mornin’ Thang after 20 years

ROANOKE COUNTY – “I have decided to step away from the day-to-day operations of the K92 Mornin’ Thang,” said Zack Jackson, one of Roanoke’s most notable radio hosts announced on-air Friday morning.

Jackson has entertained the K92 Mornin’ Thang audience for 20 years.

“I’ve always appreciated the ability to have that creative outlet and be able to impact people’s days,” he said. “In whatever way that is, make them laugh, or make them feel, or inspire them to do something. It’s a really tremendous power to have and I’m grateful for it.”

No, this isn’t a birthday scam. But co-hosts Monica Brooks and Antoine Terrell kept the news light-hearted and fun. Brooks, who’s been on the airwaves with Jackson for over a decade, said she’s excited for him.

“I feel like we’re family now, it’s been 15 years and we really have learned a lot about one another. So he really is like a work husband in a sense, so he’s going to be around and this gives a chance for me and Antoine to blossom and do things with K92,” she said.

Before the current Thang trio, Jackson was synonymous with longtime-co-host Danny Meyers. Jackson reflected on how big of a role Meyers played in his career.

“He’s made it happen,” said Jackson. We were friends from college and he was the person that had ins in radio and had a radio show. I used to go into his show for free because we were roommates and we hung out and said, ‘hey, maybe someday we’ll get to do a morning show together,’ and 25 years later that’s what happened.”

Meyers signed off K92 in 2016, but the shenanigans continued, as it will this time too. The Mornin’ Thang is in good hands. Brooks and Terrell will hold down the show, but Jackson won’t be a stranger. He’ll continue to build an agency he started, while also taking on a new role at Wheeler Digital, under the same company.

“There’s still a lot of things I’m learning,” said Terrell. “A lot of things that Zack did, like leading the show or running some of the controls and things like that. So as Monica and myself are learning and doing more of that, it’s good to have that ear, that person that we can pop in and be like, ‘hey, this is what I want to try, what do you think about this, have you tried this is the past?’”

The angry diaries are staying for now. But Zack will get more time in his happy place, with his family.