Body of missing Amherst County man found in James River

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The body of a missing Amherst County man was found Saturday in the James River, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Kane Grant, 41, had been reported missing earlier this week and was found about 200 yards downstream from the Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County. He was last seen on Monday in the Snowden area.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries called the Sheriff’s office about the body at the edge of the river.

The medical examiner was on scene and made identification, the press release says.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office along with the Game and Inland Fisheries, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Big Island Emergency Crew, Bedford County Special Operations Command and Bedford County Fire & Rescue responded.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.