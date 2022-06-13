Four hospitalized after crash at intersection of Bean Street and Hershberger Road in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Four people are in the hospital following a crash in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Monday at about 10:10 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Bean St and Hershberger Rd NW regarding a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Authorities say three vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Four people were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Of the four hospitalized, one had critical injuries while the others had what appeared to be minor injuries, according to authorities.

It is unclear at this time what led to the crash.

Roanoke Police say no charges have been placed at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.