Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old boy out of Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The missing boy, Jake Brubaker, was last around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Bowie Lane near the Muddy Fork Road area, deputies said.

Deputies said Brubaker is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans, boots and a navy/gray t-shirt.

Anyone who has information on Brubaker’s location is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-443-3000.