How people around Southwest Virginia are commemorating Flag Day

FOREST, Va. – People around the Commonwealth are honoring Flag Day.

The holiday commemorates the date in 1777, when the United States approved the design for its first national flag.

Holley Insurance is helping paint the region red, white and blue again with its fourth annual flag exchange. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, several stopped by offices in Roanoke, Forest and Rocky Mount.

They retired old flags, took home new ones to display and enjoyed some apple pie.

“There are so many things that divide us right now. It’s nice that it doesn’t matter what your political affiliation is, whether you served in the military or not,” said Steve Holley. “Obviously, we appreciate the military folks that come in to exchange flags, that’s one of the more touching things, but just to be able to be together as Americans, it’s something that kind of unifies everybody.”

The flags Holley Insurance gives out are made locally.