MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Hundreds are in the dark Tuesday morning in Montgomery County as strong storms move across our area.

According to Appalachian Power, as of 9:17 a.m., more than 1,200 people are experiencing power outages in the Pilot area, just outside of Christiansburg.

Appalachian Power says customers can expect power to be restored by 12 p.m.