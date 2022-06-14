Rising gas prices lead to stranded drivers, AAA reports

AAA has seen an influx of drivers calling for assistance because they ran out of gas on the road

As gas prices continue to rise, more and more people are finding themselves running out of gas on the road.

AAA has seen an influx in drivers calling for assistance because they are stranded on the road, but this is nothing they haven’t handled before.

As summer begins, summer vacation means lots of travel. But with gas prices nearing $5, travelers need to be aware of how much gas their money will get them.

“If you look at where $10 used to get you back on Jan. 1 of this year, compared to where $10 gets you today,” said Morgan Dean, AAA spokesperson. “Back in January it was a little over three gallons of gas, but today in a lot of areas with it being almost $5, it’s right at 2 gallons of gas.”

AAA recommends that drivers fill up once they hit a quarter of a tank, and to always get a little more gas than you think you need.