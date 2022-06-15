Lynchburg experts give simple, life-saving tips on how to beat the extreme heat

From hydration to playground and pet safety, experts stay these tips are critical

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Finding ways to battle high heat and humidity isn’t always a breeze, but Bedford Fire Chief Todd Stone says keeping cool is critical.

“The biggest thing right now is hydration and trying to stay out of the main heat of the day and work in the mornings and evenings,” said Stone.

When it comes to your kids enjoying a playground, Maggie Mace with Lynchburg Parks and Rec said you should inspect the metal equipment, so it doesn’t burn your child’s skin.

“Check it first and do a touch test to it, because they can get really hot if they’re out in the blistering hot sun,” said Mace, Recreation Services Manager for Lynchburg Parks and Rec.

As for our four-legged friends, the Lynchburg Humane Society recommends walking them early in the morning or late at night, when it’s cooler. Going out midday could hurt your pet’s paws.

“[The paws are] just as sensitive as our feet are; so for asphalt, you can put your hand down on it and if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their feet,” said Claire LeFew, events and communications manager for the Lynchburg Humane Society.

These tips sound simple but could be lifesaving.

“This is life-threatening heat that we’re in, if you’re out there working too hard and not doing what you’re supposed to do,” said Stone.

Stone added that you should go inside, drink water, and possibly seek medical treatment if you feel dizzy or sick — as those are early signs of heat stress.