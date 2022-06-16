Bond denied, restitution requested for former Roanoke councilman Robert Jeffery, Jr.

The former Roanoke city councilman was found guilty on two felony charges

ROANOKE, Va. – Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffery, Jr. could spend several years in jail for money crimes when sentenced later this summer.

This week, a judge denied bond for Jeffery, who is battling kidney failure. Melvin Hill, Jeffery’s new attorney, says he goes to dialysis 3-4 times a week.

Evangeline Jeffery, the defendant’s mother, testified in court this week about her son’s poor and worsening health condition. It was mentioned in court that Jeffery missed an appointment in Winston Salem for pre-transplant (kidney) testing due to his incarceration, his attorney told 10 News.

As Hill understands it, the court and family is trying to get a more local facility to perform any transplant-related procedures. Jeffery’s attorney was adamant the court is not outright denying his client access to care.

Sherri Mason, Roanoke City assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said she submitted a restitution request of around $200,000. When sentenced, the judge will weigh this consideration as well.

Details of the unauthorized transactions matching the aforementioned dollar amount were filed this week. It mostly shows unauthorized payments for utilities, hotels and restaurants, construction services and other home improvement costs in 2020 and 2021.

The money was taken from accounts belonging to the Northwest Neighborhood Environment Organization, a Roanoke non-profit Jeffery managed.

Robert Jeffrey Jr. was on trial for two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses of more than $1,000 from CARES Act money in March. He pleaded guilty to embezzlement as well.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 22 at 2:30 p.m.