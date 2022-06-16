‘Groceries not guns’ buyback program to return to Roanoke

For every gun turned in a gift card is given. Tens of thousands of dollars are been secured for this event. This effort is part of the city's gun violence prevention commission.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s “Groceries not Guns” buyback program is returning this summer.

The NAACP is partnering with the Roanoke City Police Department and other community organizations. The event is Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Melrose Community Center at 1427 Melrose Avenue NW.

Tuesday, the commission dedicated $35,000 from the city budget for preventative work.

“We also last night approved $35,000 from our city budget to neighborhoods that experienced the most impact from gun violence and doing a kind of feet-on-the-ground approach to investing not only dollars but energy in some of the hotspot areas of the city,” explained Councilman Joe Cobb.

In those areas, Cobb said they will look at things like blight and lighting. Beyond aesthetics, they will talk with neighbors to give their concerns attention and talk with businesses to ensure resources are in these areas.

The work begins, however, with a marketing campaign that is in the development stage.

Cobb heads the city’s gun violence prevention commission and said they are working on an educational awareness campaign that gives them a platform to share stories, updates and more.

The goal is to have it live by the fall. You’ll see on social media, TV, buses, and hear it on radio.