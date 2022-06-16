Motorcycle driver in ‘serious but stable condition’ after Lynchburg crash, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A motorcycle driver is in the hospital following a crash, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities say a vehicle pulled out in front of the motorcycle on Campbell Ave at Sackett St, resulting in the incident.

Officers have confirmed to 10 News that the driver of the motorcycle is currently in ‘serious but stable condition.’

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with failing to yield the right of way.

Campbell Ave at Sackett St is now open, according to police.