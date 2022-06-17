Take in the history of Southwest Virginia’s agriculture at Franklin County’s Antique Farm Days

Take in the history of Southwest Virginia’s agriculture at the 19th Annual Antique Farm Days in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Take in the history of Southwest Virginia’s agriculture at the 19th Annual Antique Farm Days in Franklin County

The 19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days returns to Franklin County on Friday, June 17. You can head over to Franklin County Recreation Park to see antique farm machinery, tractor pulls, and demonstrations.

The Restored 1923 Fairbanks Morse Vintage Engine will be running throughout the show for everyone to see and hear. This 10-foot high engine was the main power source for the Exchange Mill in Rocky Mounty until 1959.

This event lasts for three days and will feature examples of rock crushing, sawmilling, threshing and more.

A baling demonstration will take place with a 1923 wood FRICK threshing machine.

President of the Antique Farm Days, Charles Brubaker, said, “It’s really a history lesson, and you know our mission is to preserve history for the future so that people will understand the importance of agriculture to our region.”

Other activities include a flea market of antiques, engines, tractors and farm-related items. The auction of antique equipment, farm tools and machinery will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

There will be plenty of good food from BBQ Ribs to homemade ice cream.

Gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission is $6. Children under 12 are free.

For a full schedule of events, click here.