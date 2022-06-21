More than 100 kids participate in 7th Annual West End Walk to Grandin Theatre

More than 100 kids walked a mile to the Grandin Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids from the West End Center Summer Program got to have some healthy fun.

More than 100 kids walked in the program walked one mile to the Grandin Theatre on Tuesday.

Danny Britton, West End Director, said that the kids really enjoy it.

“They like walking down there and it seems like something they want to do every year,” Britton said.

And a boy attending the walk explained to us just why the kids like it so much.

“The reason we like it is because we get to do fun stuff or we might go some other places and everything, like going to the pool,” the boy said.

According to the West End Center website, summer program participants will be walking every Tuesday.