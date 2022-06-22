Salem Fair bringing the fun, starts on June 29

Are you ready for some funnel cake?

SALEM, Va. – Trucks and trailers towing rides have already started arriving to the fairgrounds.

The majority of the construction, including ride and exhibit assembly, will begin June 24, the weekend before the fair begins on June 29.

Wendy Delano, Director of Civic Facilities, talked to 10 News about the upcoming summer favorite.

”This fair is so important because it’s something that gives back to our community,” Delano said. “The money that we raise with this goes basically back to the city’s funds. That ends up helping us create more opportunities for shows and events and things of that nature.”

Tickets to the fair can be bought in advance for $18 at Northwest Ace Hardware. Presale tickets cannot be used on Saturdays.

For more information about the Salem Fair, including ticket prices, events, and attractions, click here.